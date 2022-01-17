Bengaluru (Karnataka): To promote technological innovation in the state, 200 startups will be provided with seed funding of up to Rs 50 lakh each in the current year, C.N.Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development, has said. Speaking on the occasion of the first 'National Startup Day' event observed at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "This being the year of Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th year of Independence), the seed funding will be facilitated to additional 75 startups, to achieve the tally to 200 Startups in the year."

In the current year, the state has so for attracted Rs 1.60 lakh crores of foreign direct investment, which is more than 50 per cent of the investment made in the entire country."The state is home to over 13,000 startups out of the total 57,000 in the country. In view of maintaining the leading position of the state in the sector the stress on digital education and skill development will be focussed through effective implementation of NEP," he explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, that the role of startups will be crucial in India becoming 'vishwaguru' and 'super power'. Going forward along the lines of the Prime Minister's thought, the growth of hardware will also be facilitated together with software in the state.

"ART part (Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Translational Park) set up at IISc stands as a testimony to the commitment towards the growth of emerging industries," Minister added.

Further, under the ESDM policy, Rs 5,000 crores will be given as subsidy, and out of this Rs 2,000 crores has already been given in the first year, Narayan said.

The Union government has observed the 'Startup India Innovation Week' from January 10 - January 16 and has announced national rewards for the startups for their innovative product development. Out of the total 56 startups who bagged the reward, 14 are from Karnataka to put the state on top in the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state will play a major role in realising Prime Minister Modi's dream of making India a USD 5 Trillion economy.

The Chief Minister in his online message said that the idea of New Karnataka for New India would be made a reality.

READ: PM calls for innovating for India, from India

"Karnataka will play a major role in realising Prime Minister Modi dream of making India a USD 5 Trillion economy. Through startups a New Karnataka would make a significant contribution to the economy of New India," said Bommai and congratulated the Prime Minister for encouraging the youth to inculcate scientific thinking to face new challenges.

"Karnataka is set to play a big role in the nation's economy in the future. It is a matter of pride that out of 54,000 Startups in the country 13,000 are in Karnataka. Karnataka government has taken a slew of measures to encourage setting up of Startups," he said.

He further said that guidance and scientific support is being provided by the government, adding that in accordance with the Prime Minister's wish, Startup Day was celebrated in a meaningful manner in the state.

In the coming days the state government would provide a big boost for startups, innovation, scientific thinking and entrepreneurship, he said.

"Thanks to the long term vision of the Prime Minister, the number of startups which was around 500, has crossed the 54000 mark now. He has given a big push for innovation and startups by setting up a forum to help them and freeing them from the restrictions of the government. The Prime Minister has been the inspiration for the highest growth of startups in the state," said Bommai.

"Karnataka is in the number one spot in IT BT sector in the country. The first software company in Karnataka was started in 1980. It has seen rapid growth since then and the state has the maximum share in IT BT exports," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that financial assistance is being provided through programmes like Elevate 100, Elevate Unnati for setting up startups by SC and ST communities. Under the Amrit Startup programme financial help is being provided for 75 startups by OBC and minority community members. Similarly, 25 startups from women are being provided assistance. About Rs 120 crore has been granted for 482 startups in the state, he said.

"State government is mulling to take startups to various districts of the state under its 'Beyond Bengaluru' project. A new Research and Development Policy would be unveiled to encourage setting up startups from a small garage to big scientific research and industrial units," said the Karnataka Chief Minister.

He further said that it has been decided to encourage scientific thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship by including them as subjects in the school syllabus.

"About 150 ITIs have been upgraded. It has been decided to upgrade Diploma colleges. The state government would bring an ambitious programme to lay a strong foundation in schools and colleges for scientific thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship," he said.

There are over 180 science and research institutions in various fields in Bengaluru. Government is keen to see more startups coming in agriculture, horticulture and sericulture which generate more employment, he added.

Bommai wished more startups to come forward with social responsibility towards education, health, social welfare and women's empowerment.

(agencies)