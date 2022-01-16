Haveri (Karnataka): At least four people, including two children, were killed after a lorry fell on the two cars near the Kadur cross in Rattihalli Taluk in Haveri district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as forty-year-old Sankara Gowda Nagappanavar, thirty-year-old Shanta Hottigaudra and twelve-year-olds Raghu Hottigaud and Punitha.

The incident occurred when a lorry laden with maize allegedly hit the two cars. As the driver lost control, the lorry fell on the two cars. Due to the impact, two people were killed on the spot while two others died on the way to a hospital. Meanwhile, six other people have been injured in the accident.

