Bengaluru (Karnataka): According to KSRTC Chairman M Chandrappa MLA of Holalkere constituency and Managing Director V Anbukumar, the State-owned transport Corporation has succeeded in achieving this rare feat despite odds. It has set a record of sorts by collecting the highest revenue of Rs 22.64 crore in a single day recently.

The people who had gone to their respective villages due to the Dasara festival had come back after the holidays on October 10. The number of commuters increased on that day and special buses were operated. Every time there is a festival or a series of holidays, there is a rush of passengers. But only this time the transport company created a record in revenue collection for one day.

M Chandrappa and MD V Anbukumar congratulated the entire staff for earning in big numbers.