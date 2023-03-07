Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted condition anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, former chairman of Karnataka Soap and Detergents Limited (KSDL), whose son Madal Prashant, the chief accountant at KSDL, was recently arrested for allegedly receiving Rs 40 lakhs bribe in lieu of supply order for chemicals.

The bail was granted by a bench of Justice K Natarajan, who heard the petition filed by Virupakshappa on Monday. The BJP MLA has been instructed by the court to appear before the investigating officers within 48 hours after receiving the bail order. Besides, he has been asked to deposit a bond of Rs 5 lakhs. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case to March 17, instructing that evidence should not be destroyed.

Virupakshappa had pleaded in the bail application that he had nothing to do with the bribe case and that an anticipatory bail should be granted to him. It may be recalled that following his son Prashanth's arrest by the Karnataka Lokayukta ACB, Virupakshappa had resigned as chairman of KSDL. Prashanth was on Thursday March 2, caught by the Karnataka Special Lokayukta Court red-handed while taking Rs 40 lakhs bribe in lieu of supply orders to the KSDL.

In the subsequent search operation by the Lokayukta officials, Rs 7.62 crore cash was recovered at Prashant and his aides' residences as per officials. After his arrest by the Karnataka Lokayukta, Prashanth was on Friday sent to 14-days judicial remand. The Lokayukta officials are likely to apply for an extension in his custody after the completion of preliminary investigation. Four other accused in the case have also been remanded in judicial custody. Authorities were also likely to take BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa into custody and question him after which he had approached the High Court for anticipatory bail.