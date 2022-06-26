Shivamogga (Karnataka): Former Karnataka minister and Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa said on Sunday that the BJP did not rely on Muslim votes, adding that he never went to 'their areas' and asked for votes. "I never went to their areas and sought votes. But now they are also voting for us because of the ongoing development. They are voting after seeing our work," he said.

Eashwarappa further said that both former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had developed a habit of making anti-RSS remarks. "Earlier, Siddaramaiah had this bad habit and now it has spread to former CM HD Kumaraswamy. Congress-JDS Leaders are making anti-RSS remarks to bag Muslim votes. The BJP does not rely on Muslim votes in any places," he also noted.

Reacting to the ongoing Shiv Sena debacle in Maharashtra, Eshwarappa said, "MLAs were dissatisfied" as they could not meet the CM, Uddhav Thackeray. "On the other hand, they liked PM Modi's leadership. You have to take your MLAs into confidence and treat them well. Otherwise, they could look at other parties," he added.

