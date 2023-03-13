Mangalore: A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of Karnataka, KS Eshwarappa triggered controversy by asking in a public function whether "Allah is deaf" so that loudspeakers are needed to call him.

Speaking at a public gathering, Eshwarappa said that the sound of Azaan gives him a headache and questioned why loudspeakers were necessary to call upon Allah. He suggested that if Allah can only hear prayers through loudspeakers, it means that Allah is deaf.

Eshwarappa's comments are likely to reignite the debate over the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, which has been a contentious issue for some time. Some people argue that the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer can be disturbing to people of other faiths.

The use of loudspeakers was previously banned by the Supreme Court of India between 10 pm to 6 am, except in the case of public emergencies, due to the health impacts of noise pollution. Later, the court permitted the use of loudspeakers until midnight on festive occasions for 15 days a year.

The Karnataka High Court last year rejected a public interest litigation that claimed the contents of Azaan hurt the sentiments of those from other faiths. The court held that tolerance is a characteristic of the Constitution and that the contention that Azaan violates the fundamental rights of those from other faiths cannot be accepted.

Eshwarappa has a history of making controversial comments. In the past, he referred to 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan as a "Muslim gunda" (thug). He was also named in a police case last year after a contractor's suicide, with the contractor accusing Eshwarappa of being "solely responsible" for his death in the final messages.

The BJP leader's latest comments have been criticized by members of the Muslim community and opposition parties. They have accused Eshwarappa of trying to stir up religious tensions and of being intolerant towards other religions.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension between different religious groups in India. While the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, incidents of communal violence and intolerance continue to occur. The comments made by Eshwarappa are likely to add to these tensions and may lead to further divisions between different communities.