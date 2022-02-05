Bengaluru: The ongoing 'Hijab' row at the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi in Karnataka on Saturday triggered a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and Congress party with the former accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “communalizing education”.

Rahul while reacting to the row this morning wrote on Twitter, “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate”.

Karnataka BJP while responding to Rahul's tweet, wrote, ''By communalizing education, CONgress co-owner @RahulGandhi has once again proved that he is dangerous to the future of India. If Hijab is very much essential to get educated, why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in States ruled by CONgress (sic)?” The political war of words comes a day after the Karnataka government asked educational institutions to “follow existing uniform-related rules” until the High Court comes out with an order in this regard, next week.

Later in the day, Congress MLA from Kalburgi North Constituency, Kaneez Fathima led a protest of scores of students against the Udupi college authorities' decision not to allow the girls into the premises in Hijab. Fathima said that wearing hijab “is our right, there is no place for 'Gundagardi' (bullying)”.

“We need justice. Wearing a hijab is the constitutional right given to the Muslim community. We will not leave the burqa for any reason. No one has the right to question this,” she said.

The Congress MLA further said that she will sit in the Karnataka assembly wearing hijab. “If anyone has courage, can stop me. Since the BJP government came into enforcing, new laws have been implemented. We do not agree with this,” Fathima added.

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh while speaking to the media on Friday said that as per the Karnataka Education Act 2013 and 2018, all educational institutions are given the power to enact their own uniforms but there is a stipulation that the uniform must be followed for at least five years. “The government would announce its decision on this in two days. But students should follow uniform rules made by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) at the beginning of this academic year till the High Court verdict.

It is clear that students are not allowed to enter the school premises wearing a hijab and saffron shawl," Nagesh said. The Karnataka High Court will take up the petitions filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, demanding permission to attend classes while wearing 'hijab', on February 8.

