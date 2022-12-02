Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate on a contempt petition filed by MRT Music, claiming copyright issues in the videos uploaded on the social media handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra. The music company alleged that the respondents have not removed the said videos which infringe its copyright in KGF chapter-2's music.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices on the petition filed by MRT Music. The company alleged that the respondents are willfully disobeying the conditions imposed by the High Court in its order dated November 8th.

In November, Congress in an affidavit to the HC had said that it would remove the song from all its social media handles. Based on the affidavit, a divisional bench of the HC on November 8 had set aside the order of a Commercial Court which ordered the blocking of Twitter handles of Congress and 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the copyright case.

The trial court had directed Twitter to remove and take down three tweets that were posted from the Congress party's main handle @INCIndia. It further ordered the micro-blogging site "to block" the social media handles @INCIndia and @BharatJodo till the next date of hearing.