Mangalore: A couple from Kerala have been found dead inside a hotel room in Karnataka's Mangalore with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased have been identified as Ravindran (55) and Sudha (50), residents of the Kannur district of Kerala. According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar, the couple had checked in at the New Blue Star Lodge in the Falneer area of Mangalore at 11 am on February 6.

The staff at the hotel noticed that the couple had not left their room since Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Sasikumar said. On Wednesday, when the staff of the hotel knocked on the door of the couple's room, there was no response. Accordingly, the staff informed the nearby police station. Soon, a team of police rushed to the spot.

The cops broke the door open only to find the couple dead inside the hotel room with an overwhelming smell emanating from the room, a police official said. As per the police official, the cops have taken the bodies into possession and they are being sent for post-mortem. According to a senior police official investigating the case, a preliminary probe indicates that the couple died by suicide.

However, the actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives. Police have not found any suicide notes at the spot. It is suspected that the couple died by suicide on February 6 the same day they checked in. Besides City Police Commissioner Sasikumar, DCP Anshukumar, ACP Mahesh Kumar, and Mangalore North Police Station Inspector Raghavendra visited the spot to oversee the investigation.

According to the hotel staff, they last saw the couple on the night of February 6. Based on the documents given by the couple to the hotel, the concerned police station in Kerala was contacted to inform the couple's family. It is said that Ravindran, the man who committed suicide, was a garments businessman. His family members are coming to Mangalore.