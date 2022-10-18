Mangaluru (Karnataka): A young man is embarking on a brave cycling expedition from Kerala to Egypt. Hafiz Ahammed Sabith, 21, hailing from Bairikatte's Kanyana village in Bantwala taluk of Dakshina Kannada is going to start his cycle journey from Kerala to Egypt on October 20.

The bicycle expedition will pass through two continents and 10 countries - to cover Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. In India, the expedition will pass through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. This is not only a spiritual expedition but it is also educational, study tour. Starting from Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala, this cycle journey will cover about 15 thousand kilometers.

Hafiz Ahammed is getting religious education along with secular instruction. Educated till third standard at Bairikatte Mawoonath Islam Madrasa, he started memorizing the Quran at the age of 9 at Darul Quraan Hippl College, Manjeshwar. Completed it and emerged as a Hafil.

After three and a half years of education, he continued his religious and secular education at Hifla Imam Shafi Academy, Kasaragod. He studied BA in English and Diploma course in Psychology from Urdu and Ikno University. In Adyar, Kannur, he studied Dars for one year. In addition, he is attracting attention by making videos of inspirational messages through a YouTube channel named 'Sabi inspires'.

Cycling to Egypt with the intention of learning higher religious education. He got an opportunity for higher religious education at Al Azhar University in Egypt, where he has to attend next year. For that he has decided to go to Egypt by Cycle. Before that he traveled Kerala on a cycle, so he decided to go to Egypt on a cycle. He will go to Makkah and Madinah before going to Egypt.

'I travelled to the state of Kerala by cycle last year, I got the confidence to achieve this feat. Going to Egypt for Islamic higher studies. The aim of this is to spread the humanitarian message of Prophet Muhammed throughout the journey, and to study and record the local traditions and lifestyles of the people of each town. The journey will take more than 200 days. I plan to cover 70km-100km per day, on a Marin Four Corner cycle' Hafiz Ahammed Sabith said.