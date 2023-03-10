Runaway buffalo gores Karnataka youth to death at Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala): A young man died and nearly 25 others were injured after being attacked by a buffalo in the Mogral Puthur area in Kerala. The deceased is identified as one Sadiq, 22 years old, who is found to be a native of Karnataka's Chitradurga, the police sources said. The attack took place while he was trying to tie up the buffalo that was running amok.

The raging buffalo ran around and struck fear and terror among the residents in the area for three hours, sources said. After a long effort, the buffalo was captured. Many people were injured in the incident which took place on Thursday around 4 pm. The buffalo was in fact brought to the local slaughterhouse where it broke free from the rope while being unloaded from the vehicle and ran away.

Meanwhile, Sadiq tried to catch hold of the buffalo and he was gored with its horn. He was badly injured in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in Mangaluru, where the doctors made efforts to treat him but his life could not be saved. The buffalo ran from Mogral Puttur to the neighbouring area of ​​Mogral and caused panic there too.

Also Read : Young man gored to death during bull race in Karnataka

Two shops were damaged and vehicles were also destroyed by the uncontrollable animal in Mogral. About 25 people were injured. They took treatment at the hospital. Initially, after running away from the slaughterhouse, the buffalo showcased its extreme aggression and did not allow anyone to come near. Finally, locals, police and firefighting personnel came with ropes and subdued the buffalo.