Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy spoke at the 21st convocation ceremony of Sairam College situated in the village of Godnahalli, Anekal town. Making a statement about having a Dalit CM in Karnataka, he said, “Whoever dreams of having a Dalit CM in Karnataka is crazy. Not even one political party supported a Dalit leader to become the chief minister in Karnataka.”

“Whoever dreams of a Dalit becoming a chief minister is crazy. For this, there are many examples in history. Even when Dr. BR Ambedkar was the minister for five years not one political party did support him. We can also take the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. He was a member of Lok Sabha 9 times and even stepped up as MLA many other times. But he was intentionally not allowed to take the role of Chief minister by deliberately being defeated in politics,” he added.

“In the Congress, former deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwar was not made Chief minister. He was also purposely defeated in the last MLA elections. Anyone who dreams of becoming a Dalit Chief minister in such a bad political scenario is crazy. Even in this scenario, Basavaraj Bommai continues to be the CM of the Karnataka,” Narayanaswamy concluded.