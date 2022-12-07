Chamarajanagar: In a heartbreaking incident in Yalandur of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, a man on Wednesday carried his wife's body in a plastic bag as he had no money for cremation. Ravi's wife Kalamma (26), who was ill, died on Tuesday night.

For the past 15 days, Ravi and his wife have been making a living by collecting and selling plastics and household items near the forest department office in Yalandur town. Her husband, who was in agony after losing her, did not know how to arrange the money for the funeral so he carried the dead body on his shoulders and went to the Suvarnavathi river in the town for the last rites.

The police came to the spot upon being informed about the incudent and recorded Ravi's statement . They sent the dead body to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem. "Appropriate action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives, " police said.