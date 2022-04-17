Mangalore/Raichur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman in Karnataka's Raichur killed her six-month-old son before taking her own life after she came to know that her husband was killed in a road mishap on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shruti (30), who took the drastic step after Gangadhar B Kammara (36) died in Mangalore earlier the same evening.

As per information, Kammara used to work as a driver in the fire brigade. He died while crossing the road at around 8:50 pm when a car coming from Bangalore hit him, causing death on the spot. The information was subsequently passed on to his wife.

At around 10 pm the same night, Shruti died by suicide after she killed their six-month-old son Abhiram. A case regarding the issue has been registered in Mangalore Traffic Police Station. Following the incident, Lingasugur Police have inspected the family residence.

