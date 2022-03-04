Chamarajanagar: Five workers have been rescued while several are feared to be trapped inside the White Stone Hill at Madahalli village which collapsed on Friday. It is located in the Bilikallu quarry area near Chamarajanagar district's Gundlupet.

As the Hill collapsed with mineworkers still trapped inside, big boulders of white stones started rolling down the hill and collided with tipper trucks and other vehicles, causing minor accidents. Four tippers, three Hitachis, three compressors, and two tractors are trapped in the hill. At least eight people have been injured in the mishap.

Talking about the accident, Chamarajanagara SP TP Shivakumar said, "White Stone mining has a legal license under the name of Mahendrappa. According to quarry staff's information, five are trapped under the hill. We have already rescued five workers. The NDRF and STRF squadron will come and operate at night".

Mineworkers from Maharashtra and Bihar were working as labourers in the White Stone quarry. Police have detained Naveed, the quarry manager. The police and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.