Davanagere (Karnataka): Residents of a village in Karnataka are living in constant fear due to an increase in the number of hornets. Large number of hornets built their nests in Harosagara village in the Channagiri taluka of the Davanagere district. Villagers complained that the hornets have been attacking them for the past few days.

As per sources, a villager has been attacked by a hornet a few days ago. He was in extreme pain and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district. Besides, the hornets have also increased the fear among children, women, and the elderly in surrounding villages including Yalodahalli, Daginakatte, Basavapattana, Sangahalli, and Belagere. Therefore, the villagers have requested the Village Panchayat to address the issue.

Also read: Mother-daughter dies after hornets bit them in Shimla

These hornets are mostly found in forested areas of the district. However, now they are also building nests in big trees around peanut plantations and villages. "The hornets build nests in gardens and trees. We all are afraid to go to the garden since the attack on a person that took place just a few days ago. The hornet's sting causes excruciating pain and if a couple of them bite at once, there is a possibility of human death," said a local.

Commenting on the issue, Microbiology professor Shishupal said, "Hornets are mostly found in Europe, Russia, America, and Northeast Asia. Their bites leave excessive swelling and abscesses on the human body. A couple of insect bites will not harm a person. But if hundreds of them attack at once, the chances of human survival is less. However, these insects do not leave any poisonous sting after attacking someone."