Mangaluru (Karnataka): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell has triggered a huge controversy by saying that a young man named Mohammad Fazil was murdered in Surathkal in revenge for the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru. Fazil was hacked to death at a garment shop on July 28, 2022.

According to a police investigation, over seven accused persons “wanted to kill someone” and they hired a car for Rs 5,000 per day for three days to use it in the killing of Fazil. Now at a Shaurya Yathre event of the Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru district on Saturday, VHP leader Pumpwell said that Fazil’s murder was a revenge against the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader in July, 2022.

After Fazil's death, his father, Umar Farooq, has filed a complaint with the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner on Monday, demanding that action be taken in this regard on Sharan Pumpwell. Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Katipalla in Surathkal was killed in front of a shop in Surathkal. The investigation officer has already arrested eight persons.

Meanwhile, addressing the Shaurya Yatra, Pumpwell said, ''In Ullal there are continuous terrorist activities. Deepti alias Mariam, wife of ex-MLA Idinabar's grandson, is in NIA custody on suspicion of terrorists in Syria. In the cooker bomb blast case that took place recently, the NIA arrested a person from Babbukkatte, apart from the students of PA Engineering College. Ullal in Karnataka is the first target of those who conspired to make India an Islamic nation in 2047. So we have demanded to open an NIA unit in Mangaluru."

Mohammad Fazil's father demanded that action should be taken against Sharan Pumpwell after his latest statement. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Sasikumar, who received the complaint, instructed Fazil's father to file a complaint at Surathkal police station. He also told them that they will take legal advice on the case and take action.

Speaking about this, Fazil's father Umar Farooq said, ''Yesterday in program Sharan Pumpwell openly told about killing of my son. I told earlier too to find out who is behind this murder. I have also told ADGP Alok Kumar. Yesterday it became known who is behind this murder. I have appealed to Mangaluru Police Commissioner, ADGP adn DGP. The officer who was investigating the Fazil case has been transferred, I will meet the new investigators,'' he said.