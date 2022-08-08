Mangaluru(Karnataka): In a significant development, the Dakshina Kannada district police arrested two more persons in relation to their alleged involvement in the BJP worker Praveen Nettaru's murder case. Abid (22) from Navoor, Sullia and Naufal (28) from Bellare were part of the planning and recce team. "All the assailants have been identified and the search for them is currently underway," said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Also read: Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Weapons used in the murder recovered

According to police sources, with these two, the total tally of the accused arrested has reached six. Others arrested by the police so far are Zakir -- who is a resident of Savanur, Shafiq -- a resident of Bellary, Saddam (32) and Harris (42) from Bellary Pallimajalu.

The BJP worker was mercilessly murdered in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three miscreants when he was driving home on July 26.