Sulya (Dakshina Kannada): Two accused have been arrested in relation to the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Netturu, with the further investigation ongoing, ADGP Alok Kumar and SP Rishikesh Sonavan informed on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Zakir and Muhammad Shafiq, residents of Bellare and Savanur villages respectively in the district.

"21 people have already been detained and are being interrogated. The investigation is being done from all angles. Out of these 21 people, two have been arrested and the rest are being interrogated for more information," Kumar said. He further noted that a total of six teams had been formed in association with Mangaluru City Police Commissioner and Udupi Police to probe the case.

The ADGP also informed that the police had to resort to mild use of force after an agitated crowd tried to overturn the vehicle of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Praveen Nettar (32), a state BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.