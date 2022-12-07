Kodagu (Karnataka): Two cows on Monday were allegedly shot dead by an estate owner after the animals entered his agricultural land for grazing in Guhya village of Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district, police said on Wednesday.

An estate owner of the village, Narendra Naidu is accused of shooting and killing two cows owned by milkman, C K Mani. Mani's three cows had not returned home on Monday night after grazing. However, one cow returned home late at night. Mani noticed that the cow had a serious bullet wound.

Later, the next day, during the search for the cows, Mani discovered his other two cows dead in the estate owned by Narendra Naidu. Mani, lodged a complaint against Naidu and alleged that the cows had bullet marks on their bodies. The police have loaded a case and have started a probe into the matter.