Vijayapura: The leaders of Karnataka's Lambani community forced two twin brothers to shave their heads, wear garlands made of sandals and take out a march in Hegadihala Lambani Tanda of Vijayapur taluk. The community members claimed that they were punishing the two twins for behaving indecently with a woman and teasing her.

The two accused hail from the Tanda family of the village and treated her badly while they were in Maharashtra for work. The woman came back and narrated the incident to the members of the community. To punish the twins, the community leaders held a meeting and decided to shave their heads and make them wear a garland of chappals.

The police rushed to the village and took control of the matter. Subsequently, they launched a probe into the matter, and also interrogated the victim and the two accused brothers. A police official claimed that the police will thoroughly investigate and take adequate action. They also reassured that they will prevent such incidents from happening again.

Earlier in Telangana, parents allegedly tonsured their daughter's head for marrying against her wish in Telangana's Jagtial. The 20-year-old girl Juvvaji Akshita got married secretly to her lover Jakkula Madhu (23) despite her parents' refusal. According to sources, after learning about the marriage, Akshita's parents went to their daughter-in-law's house and forcibly took her away, and assaulted her.

Later, the young woman reached the Jagtial Rural Police Station on Monday and explained the incident to the police. SI Anil assured justice to the victim. SI Anil said, "The girl has already been handed over to her husband and strict action will be taken against her parents."