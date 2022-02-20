Davanagere (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has drafted an ambitious plan to introduce 'Tunga Aarti' on the banks of the Tungabhadra River at Harihar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Participating in the 'shilanyas' or foundation stone laying ceremony for 108 'mandaps' for the Tunga Aarti on Sunday, Bommai added that it would be similar to the popular 'Ganga Aarti' conducted in north India.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that Harihar, popularly known as Karnataka's 'Dakshina Kashi', would be developed into a major tourist and pilgrim destination in the coming days. The project at Harihar is the first 'yoga mantap' project in south India and is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. The project was proposed by Panchamasali Peetha head, Vachanananda Swami.

Bommai complimented seer Vachanananda Swami for creating a conducive environment in the area by organizing a clean-up campaign.

"Facilities are being created for daily puja and aarti for Tungabhadra River. There are plans to clean up the whole area and develop a walking path on both sides of the river bridge. It would be completed and dedicated to the people soon," the Chief Minister said.