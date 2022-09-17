Mangalore: A student's timely action to stop a bus moving uncontrollably saved the lives of several people in Karnataka's Mangalore on Thursday

Sizhan Hasan, a student of St Philomena College in Puttur in Karnataka, is being praised by all and sundry for his heroic act. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hassan said, "I reached Puttur bus stand at around 4:25 pm on Thursday evening to go home from college. The Puttur Dharmasthala express bus came and all the students boarded it. Two minutes after the driver got down, the bus suddenly started moving backwards."

"Everyone in the bus was worried. I was sitting on the back seat of the bus but I immediately went to the driver's seat and put on the brakes. Then the conductor of another bus in the alley got on the bus and put on the handbrake. I saw my father's car at home and knew about its brakes," he added.

Ashok Rayan Krasta, Principal of St Philomena College said, "I appreciate the bravery of the student." The student's immediate response averted an accident and all have praised him.