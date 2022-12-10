Udupi (Karnataka): Three persons including a two-year-old child from the same family died on Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus near the Nellikaru area in the Udupi district of Karnataka. Police sources said that the family was of Andhra Pradesh origin.

They further revealed that the incident took place when the couple Nagaraj and Pratyusha and their two-year-old child were heading to Sringeri from Dharmasthala when the incident took place.

According to police, the impact of the collision was so severe that the three died on the spot. They said that a case has been lodged in Karkala Police station and further investigation is going on.