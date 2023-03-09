Raichur (Karnataka): Renowned Tollywood director SS Rajamouli was appointed as the election icon for Raichur district by the State Election Commission on Thursday to create awareness among voters for their participation in the electoral process. In order to create awareness about voting, encourage people to cast their votes during the elections and to increase voting percentage, the Election Commission appoints sportspersons, film directors and actors as icons of the election campaign.

The Election Commission has approved the proposal of appointing Rajamouli, who originally hails from Amareshwar camp in Manavi taluk of Raichur, as the election icon of the district, said District Collector Chandrasekhara Naik. As Rajamouli is a popular among the masses, he has been selected to create awareness about voting and ensure better participation from them. It is learnt that Rajamouli reported given his nod for the appointment.

Also read: Rajamouli spent hefty amount to promote RRR post Oscars nomination; read on to know the budget

The main task of the election icon will be to create awareness among the people about voting and send voting awareness messages through videos to the people. As suggested by the Election Commission, awareness should be created among the people through his videos. His videos would not contain messages supporting any of the parties. Screen writers and dialogue actors have also been selected for this awareness drive, Naik said.

Rajamouli, a recipient of many national and international awards, has come up with several hit movies and is widely acclaimed in the country and abroad. 'Baahubali: The Beginning' directed by him turned out to be a super hit pan India movie in 2015. Along with this, his two other movies namely 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' in 2017 and 'RRR' in 2022 are among the top six highest-grossing Indian movies. 'RRR's' 'Natu Natu' song was in the Oscar race and also won the Golden Globe award. So, far all films directed by Rajamouli have been successful.