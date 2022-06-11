Koppal(Karnataka): In a humanistic tale, four sons in a family from Kookanapalli village, located in Karnataka's Koppal district, have installed their late father's statue in their house, and have been offering prayers as well. The brothers, Krishnappa, Bettaddappa, Hanumanthappa, and Nagaraj, decided to carry out the move in order to honor their father's legacy. They said that Thimmanna Poojara, who was a temple priest in the village, left behind a cherishing memory.

"God has done well to us through our father's goodness. So our father is always very memorable for us. His memory stays with us to this day. We have therefore decided to set up his statue," the brothers said regarding the step. They also informed that after their father's demise in 2005, the temple could not be constructed owing to financial constraints, but was finally erected in 2017 - 12 years later - with a cost of Rs 2,50,000.