Udupi(Karnataka): In what seems to be an over-the-board statement, state revenue minister R Ashok Saturday claimed in Karnataka's Udupi that "international organizations" were involved in conspiring the Hijab issue. The minister arrived in Udupi as part of the village stay program at Karkala taluk of the district. He arrived at the district after his visit to Mangaluru earlier in the day. "Muslim girls are not to be blamed. There are many people behind the Hijab issue. Overseas organizations are involved in this conspiracy", he said.

"How did the protest in Udupi go international? Who is working at this pace to spread it so fast? ISIS and KFD is very much behind this protest", he claimed. Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) was an Islamist organization considered an offshoot of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India. The minister asserted that children go to school for studying and that it was necessary to establish that they were not going to educational institutions for 'religious propaganda'.

Taking a dig at Congress, Ashok said the opposition was divided on the issue. The BJP minister claimed that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was preventing party members from stating they were in favour of the hijab in educational institutions, which was opposite to the stance taken by veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"ISIS has asked the local organizations to initiate protests for Hijab. As students are involved, we will not interfere much. Suitable actions will be taken in phases. The comprehensive investigation needs to be done with regard to the Hijab issue. I will speak to the chief minister on this subject. Terrorists and vested interests behind this conspiracy have to be brought to light," he said.