Hubli-Dharwad(Karnataka): A retired professor was blackmailed by a woman with his private photos and videos to extort Rs 21 lakh from him. The incident took place in Karnataka's Hubli city.

The victim, a resident of Dharwad, met a woman named Anjali Sharma on a WhatsApp video call. Later, their friendship grew and both exchanged private photos and videos. But after a few days, the woman blackmailed him with his private photos and screenshots of their video calls and threatened him to pay Rs 3 lakhs.

Also read: Cyber stalker held for harassing ex-fiance by creating fake FB account

Meanwhile, her accomplice Vikram faked as a cyber police officer and asked the professor for his bank details on the pretext of helping him. The professor without thinking shared his bank details however the woman and her accomplice swindled the man of Rs 21 lakh. A case has been registered in this regard at the Hubballi Cyber ​​Police Station.