Mangaluru: A man died by suicide after killing his wife who was suffering from neuropathy in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Friday night. This incident took place at Poonam Park Apartment in Bijai Kapikad 4th Cross. The deceased were identified as Shailaja Rao (64) and Dinesh Rao (67), the police said on Saturday. Dinesh Rao was a retired employee of Canara Bank. His wife Shailaja had been bedridden due to illness for the last 5-6 years.

Shailaja, who was suffering from neuropathy, was bedridden unable to walk or get up. A home nurse was arranged to take care. The home nurse who came at night on Friday went back at 6.30 am on Saturday morning. After that, husband Dinesh Rao killed his wife Shailaja Rao. After confirming that his wife was dead, Dinesh Rao committed suicide by hanging himself to fan, police said.

Later, at 8.30 am in Saturday morning, home nurse came home to take care of Shailaja Rao. When the door of the house was not opened for a long time, nurse informed locals. When the door was broken, it came to light that Shailaja and her husband Dinesh Rao were dead. The couple has two daughters and are employed in America. Dinesh Rao took good care of his wife Shailaja Rao. Meanwhile, Dinesh Rao was depressed due to his wife's illness, police said.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar said that ''the dead bodies of Dinesh Rao and Shailaja Rao, husband and wife, were found in Bijai Kapikad 4th Cross Poonam Park Apartment. Dinesh Rao retired from Canara Bank. Shailaja was bedridden due to health problems. The incident came to light when the home nurse came on Saturday morning. Investigation is going on,'' the Commissioner said.