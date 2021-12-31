Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister informed on Friday that 23 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka.

This takes the state's tally to 66. Among 23 omicron patients, 19 have international travel history from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, informed Sudhakar in a tweet.

The first two omicron cases in India were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

