Bengaluru (Karnataka): Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.

"Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on 2 January, taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases," Minister Sudhakar tweeted.

The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2.

According to the state health department, among the 10 new cases, two are children and the rest are fully vaccinated adults.

The cases include a 19-year-old USA returnee, a 40-year old female from Belgium, a 46-year old male from Dubai, and two 49-year old females from Dubai.

Rest comprises a 13-year old female primary contact of Omicron positive international traveller, 42 and 65-year old females travelled from Mumbai. 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of Covid positive cases.

Most of the cases are currently asymptomatic and are under hospital isolation.

While for two cases 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of Covid positive cases from Dharwad. The primary and secondary contacts of all these cases have been traced and tested.

