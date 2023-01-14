Vijayanagara (Karnataka): A rare Eurasian griffon vulture, which was found to be in poor health by school children in Ranipet in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district last year in December, has been released into the wild. Journalist and hobbyist photographer Sivashankar Banagar took the griffon vulture from the children and handed it over to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapur in Hospet taluk.

Following the rescue, the experts checked the bird's height, size, weight, the color of the feathers, etc., and confirmed that it was a Eurasian griffon vulture. Commonly found in North India, these vultures migrate to South India and are sometimes seen collapsing due to dehydration.

The bird was treated by Dr. Vani, the veterinarian of the zoo, and regained its health a few days within a few days. It was released by bird lovers at the hilltop of Ingaligi village in the taluk. The vulture flew over the hills for some time before flying away towards the north. Wildlife researcher Dr. Samad Kottur contacted the national vulture experts to identify the rare vulture.

" Such cases have been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. After they are rescued and treated, the vultures are released into the wild", said Dr. Kottur.

She also said that the rescued vulture was fitted with a blue ring with the letters "CU" inscribed on it, which will help in identifying the rescued vulture if it ever visits the city. Zoo Executive Director MN Kiran, Veterinarian Dr. Vani, Wildlife Researcher Dr. Samad Kottoor, Amateur Photographer Shivshankar Banagar and Zoo staff were present during the bird's release.