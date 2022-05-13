Chamarajnagar (Karnataka): A PSI was transferred three times in seven days at Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. D.R. Ravikumar, who was a PSI at Chamarajanagar East Station, was transferred to Begur Station on May 6th. And later, on May 7th, the transfer order was modified and he was transferred from Begur Station to Gundlupete Police Station Crime Division.

Subsequently, on May 11th, he was transferred from Gundlupete station to Virajapete village station in Kodagu district. There is information that the PSI did not report to duty to the transferred locations. Currently, transferring three times a week is a matter of public discussion.

ETV Bharat tried to contact the concerned police officers to get a specific reason for the PSI transfers but officials were reluctant to comment.

