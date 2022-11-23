Mangaluru (Karnataka): An impoverished family from Kateel of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has got a land title after 150 long years. Moodabidri MLA Umanath Kotian had handed over the land title to the family on Tuesday.

The Kamboli family living near the Kateel-Ullanje-Kinnigoli highway for more than a century and a half has not received a land title even though many governments, people's representatives and officials have come and gone in the last 150 years. However, this time the effort paid off after the family brought their problem to notice to the MLA.

The MLA had directed the authorities to clear the problem and issue the right certificate immediately. Also, after the land title was prepared, the MLA went to Kamboli's house and handed it over to them and honored the couple. "It is a pleasure to handover the land title to the Kamboli family. They have been suffering and living without a land title for the past 150 years. An amount of Rs 50,000 was provided by the town panchayat for the repair of their house," the MLA said.