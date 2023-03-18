Bengaluru: The Congress party's Central Election Committee has finalized the list of 125 candidates for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and it will be released on March 22 marking the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, the party said in a tweet. The list will be released after the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi visited Belgaum on March 20.

However, the finalised list is already out. The names of 125 candidates out of 224 constituencies were finalized at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday under the chairmanship of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge. The Congress has decided to give tickets to most of the sitting MLAs, sources said. At the same time, the grand old party has also decided not to give tickets to a handful of sitting MLAs who are likely to lose the election.

Doubts are being expressed that sitting Congress MLAs Ramappa from Harihara Constituency, DS Hoolageri from Lingasagur and Kusuma Shivalli from Kundagola are unlikely to be renominated. On the other hand, a decision is taken to give tickets to the family members or the persons recommended by MLA Venkataramanappa (Pavagada) and MLA MY Patil of Afjalapura who do not want to contest in the upcoming elections.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah, Election Campaign Committee President MB Patil, KPCC Working Presidents Ramalingareddy, Ishwar Khandre, Satish Jarakiholi, AICC General Secretaries M Sivenugopal, State Election In-charge Surjewala, former CM M Veerappa Moily and many others found their place in the first list, sources said.

It has been learnt that the Congress decided not to give the ticket to Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhand Srinivasamurthy as a survey report predicted that it is difficult for him to win the election. As per reliable sources, the constituency-wise names in the Congress first list are as follows.

* Kolar: Siddaramaiah

* Srinivasapur: Ramesh Kumar

* KGF : Rupakala Shashidhara

* Bangarapet : Narayanaswamy

* Malooru : I'm not sure

* Batarayanapura: Krishnabhairegowda

* Hebbala: Suresh Bhairati

* Sarvajnagar: KJ George

* Shantinagar: Harris

* Shivajinagar: Rizwan Harshad

* Gandhinagar: Dinesh Gundurao

* Vijayanagar: M. Krishnappa

* Govindarajanagar : Priyakrishna

* BTM Layout : Ramalingareddy

* Jayanagar: Soumya Reddy

* Anekal : B. Shivanna

* Hoskote: Sarath Bachegowda

* Kanakapura : DK Shivakumar

* Magadi: Balakrishna

* Mangalore: UT Khadar

* Moodbidri : Mithunarai

* Belthangadi : Vasant Bangera

* Bantwala: Ramanatha Rai

* Puttur : Shakuntala Shetty

* Nagamangala: Chaluvarayaswamy

* Hunasuru: HP Manjunath

* Priyapatnam : Venkatesh

* KR Nagar : Ravishankar

* HD Kote : Anil

* Varuna: Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah

* Chamarajanagar : Puttarangashetty

* Hanuru: Narendra

* Chikkodi – Ganesh Hukkeri

* Yamakanamaradi – Satish Jarakiholi

* Belgaum Rural : Lakshmi Hebbalkar

* Khanapur: Anjali Nimbalkar

* Bailhongal : Mahantesh

* Jamkhandi : Siddu Anand Nyamagowda

* Babaleshwar : MB Patil

* Basavanbagewadi : Shivananda Patil

* Other : Yashwant Gowda Patil

* Afjalapura: MY Patil

* Alanda : BR Patil

* Javargi : Ajay Singh

* Chittapur: Priyanka Kharge

* Shahapura: Sharanappa Darshanapura

* Humnabad : Rajasekhara Patil

* Balki : Ishwara Khandre

* Bidar : Raheem Khan

* Mask : Basavanagowda Turvihala

* Kushtagi : Amaregowda Bayyapur

* Yalaburga: Basavaraja Rayareddy

* Koppal: Raghavendra Hitnal

* Gangavati: Iqbal Ansari

* Kanakagiri : Shivraja Tangadagi

* Author: HK Patil

* Rona: JS Patil

* Kalaghatagi: Santosh Lad

* Hubli-Dharwad (East): River Palace

* Hanagal : Srinas Mane

* Byadagi : Basavaraja Sivannavara

* Hirekerur: UB Banakara

* Hoovina Hadagali : Parameshwaranayka

* Hagari Bommanahalli : Bhimanayka

* Kampli: Ganesh

* Bellary Rural : Nagendra

* Chitradurga: KC Virendra

* Molakalmuru : Yogeesh Babu

* Challakere : Raghumurthy

* Davangere South: Shamanur Shivashankarappa

* Davangere North : S.S. Mallikarjuna

* Bhadravati: Sangamesh

* Soraba : Madhu Bangarappa

* Sringeri : Rajegowda

* Kunigal: Ranganath

* Koratagere: Dr. Parameshwara

* Gauribidanur: Sivashankar Reddy

* Bagepally : Subbareddy