Devanahalli: The Vijayapur police solved a murder case and arrested the three accused, including an advocate, with the help of the deceased's fingerprints in Karnataka's Devanahalli on Tuesday. The body of the deceased identified as Muthyarappa was found in a deserted area on the outskirts of Bullahalli village of Devanahalli on January 2. The accused and the deceased hail from Anantapur of Andra Pradesh.

Among the three arrested accused, two have been identified as Nagesh, an advocate, and Somashekhar have been arrested in connection with the case. Muthyarappa and Nagesh were known to each other and had a dispute over a petty issue, SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said. Nagesh had hatched a conspiracy to kill Muthyalappa, he said.

Further explaining the matter, the police officer said that according to the plan Nagesh took the help of his accomplice and killed Muthyarappa with a rod, mutilated the face and cut off the deceased's fingers so that police wouldn't be able to trace his identity. After committing the crime, the three accused fled the spot leaving the body there.

A team was formed and an investigation was started. The police found two severed fingers near the crime spot. Inspector Jayalakshamma started to find the identity of the body with the help of two fingers. With Muthyalappa's fingerprints, the case was solved and the accused were arrested. The police informed that the deceased was involved in burglary cases and 40 theft cases were registered against him.

