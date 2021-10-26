Sirsi (Uttara Kannada): The Sirsi police of Uttara Kannada district have arrested two persons for attempting to sell ambergris, whale vomit, worth Rs.5 crore. An ambergris case is reported for the first time in the district.

The accused have been identified as Belgaum-based Santosh Kamath and Sirsi-based Rajesh Poojary. Allegedly, they brought ambergris from Belgaum and attempted to sell it in Sirsi town. Five kilograms of ambergris was seized from the duo and the case was registered, investigation is underway.

Know about whale vomit, ambergris

Ambergris also known as amber grease, grey amber or whale vomit is a solid, waxy, flammable substance of dull grey or blackish colour produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. Freshly produced ambergris has marine, faecal odour. As years pass by, it acquires sweet, earthy scent, commonly likened to the fragrance of rubbing alcohol without the vaporous chemical astringency.

One kilogram of ambergris is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market. Ambergris has been highly valued by perfume makers as a fixative that allows the scent to endure much longer, although it has been mostly replaced by synthetic ambroxide. It is believed to be in high demand in countries like Dubai where perfumes are in high demand.

