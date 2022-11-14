Shivamogga: In a heroic act, a pet dog came to the rescue of his 55-year-old owner after he reportedly collapsed in a forest in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Saturday. As per reports, the incident took place when the man Shekharappa left for the forest at 7 am on Saturday to collect firewood but did not return home. His family grew suspicious about the delay and informed their neighbours. Later, they launched a massive hunt to search for him but failed. Meanwhile, Shekharappa's pet dog Tommy, who has accompanied the family came to the rescue.

Tommy led the villagers to a spot where Shekharappa was found lying unconscious. After being found, Shekharappa was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Ripponpet where he recovered after receiving treatment. Doctors said that Shekharappa collapsed under the tree due to heat and exhaustion. After Shekharappa's recovery, the villagers celebrated Tommy's heroic act.