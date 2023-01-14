Bengaluru: A special NIA court in Bengaluru sentenced four members of the proscribed Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in terror-related cases. The court has declared the accused Kador Qazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Shaikh, and Abdul Karim guilty and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

In July 2019, the NIA team arrested Habibur Rahman, the prime accused in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, along with explosive materials, timers, and grenades in Bangalore. According to NIA sources during the investigation, he revealed that his accomplices are staying at Chikkabanavara in Bangalore. They further revealed that the NIA immediately raided the house in Chikkabanavara with the cooperation of Soladevanahalli police and arrested the six accused.

The investigators said that during the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused and their accomplices were involved in a robbery in KR Puram, Kottanoor, and Attibele police station area to rise money for expanding the activities of the JMB organization in India and also collected ammunition with the same money. Later, the NIA filed a charge sheet against the accused in court. Currently, the NIA has arrested a total of 11 accused and seven accused have been convicted in the case.

In November last year, three accused allegedly associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an NIA special court in Bengaluru.

The court sentenced accused Nazeer Sheikh sentenced to seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 48,000, Habibur Rehman was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and a fine Rs 49,000, and Mosraf Hossain was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 41,000 by the court. Habibur Rahman, who was a member of the JMB organization, is the prime accused in the 2014 Burdwan blast case.