Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards for information about the four main accused involved in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru from Bellare of Sullia taluk in Karnataka.

The NIA officials investigating the case have offered a reward of Rs five lakh each for information about the two main accused, Mohammed Mustafa of Bellare and Tufail MH of Madikeri. For the remaining two accused, Umar Farooq of Sullia and Abubakar Siddique of Bellare, the NIA announced a reward of Rs two lakh each.

The investigating agency also said that the names of the informers will be kept confidential along with rewarding those who provide information about the accused. Informants may contact info.blr.nia@gov.in or phone number 080-29510900/8904241100 or Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), 8th Floor, Sir M Visvesvaraya Central House, Domlur, Bengaluru 560071.

Also read: Parents offer supari to kill son in Telangana's Suryapet; four arrested

The BJP youth leader was brutally killed on July 26 in Bellare of Sullia taluk and the assassins escaped. This created an uproar among the BJP activists across the state. In connection with the case, the police had already arrested ten accused and produced them before the court. But the four main accused involved in the conspiracy have not been arrested. The case probe was eventually taken up by the NIA.