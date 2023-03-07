Raichur (Karnataka) : A mother and her two children died when the AC (air conditioning machine) installed in their house exploded in the jurisdiction of Shaktinagar police station of Raichur taluk. The deceased have been identified as Ranjitha (33) and her children - Mridula (13) and Tarunya (5), according to the sources in the police department.

The mother and her children were burnt alive when the air conditioner explosion triggered flames that spread in no time in the room. The ghastly incident took place yesterday evening. Raichur DySP, Shaktinagar, and the police staff rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The immediate cause of the AC blast was not known.

The dead bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased woman and her husband Siddhalingaiah are both natives of the Mandya district. The information has been forwarded to the family members of the deceased Ranjitha. No case has been registered in connection with the incident. The police said that after the arrival of Ranjitha's family, further action will be taken based on their complaint.

The investigating officials are probing whether the fire is caused by a short circuit in the main air conditioning unit. As this is very uncommon, the police are taking up an in-depth investigation, sources said. Usually, there is a possibility of an explosion in the compressor of an AC unit. Even the compressor blast is very rare. The officials are also probing to find out whether flames from other electrical appliances or switchboards triggered the flames that spread in the entire room.