Bengaluru : Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing a flood-like situation. 'We visited Gujarat Assembly, Amul Dairy, and Statue of Unity," said a Karnataka MLA who is on a study tour with his colleagues in Gujarat.

Karnataka BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy billed Gujarat as the numero uno state in India at a press conference and said, "We got to know how Amul Dairy helps farmers. Also visited the Statue of Unity for the first time. We are looking forward to a meeting with the Secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly to understand how the Vidhan Sabha works effectively," he added.

Sharing her view, BJP MLA from Karnataka, Devi Kumar told reporters here, "We also understood the benefits earned by farmers from Narmada Dam and also how electricity is generated. By visiting the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, information about the number of stations held in the Vidhan Sabha during the year, the mode of functioning of the Legislative Assembly, and the number of meetings of committees in a year will also be obtained from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Following the study tour, a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, and another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing a flood-like situation. As per the Karnataka Legislative Assembly notification, this is the "final study tour program" of the committee on Panchayati Raj institutions and civic bodies. The MLAs are accompanied by their family members. The tour that began on July 5 will conclude on July 8.

Also Read-Row over Karnataka MLAs' Leh-Ladakh tour