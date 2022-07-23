Tumakuru(Karnataka): A pet parrot named 'Rustuma', which went missing last week, has been found in the Bandepallya area of ​​Tumakuru. Owner Arjun kept his word of offering the reward to whoever finds his grey African parrot. But instead of paying the promised sum of Rs 50000, the elated family members of the pet increased the prize money and rewarded Rs 85000 to Srinivas, who safely handed over the pet to them.

Rustuma went missing from the Jayanagar area of Tumakuru city on July 16th. Supposedly, the pet owner had printed more than 30000 handbills and distributed them in the neighborhood in the hope of finding the beloved pet. A person named Srinivas of Bandepalya village of Tumakuru had safely kept this rare parrot sitting in front of his house.

Later, he got information about a missing parrot. Srinivas was informed by his neighbors that the owner of the parrot had not only publicized the matter but this news was also covered in the media. Then, he called Arjun's mobile number and returned the parrot. There is excitement in the house as Rustuma is back at home.

The owner also tried searching for Rustuma with another parrot with the hope that the pet parrot may respond to its partner bird. Ravi had nursed these two parrots and his family is very close to Rustama. They even celebrate the pet parrots' birthday every year.