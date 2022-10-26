Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A woman slapped by Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna during a land title distribution event recently has filed a complaint against some organizations for “harassing” her after the incident. An FIR has been registered in this regard at Gundlupet police station.

In a video that surfaced on Sunday, Karnataka Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna was seen slapping a woman during an event the preceding day in the state's Chamarajanagar district. The clip displayed the minister, who was in Hangla village in Gundlupete area of the district for a land title distribution event, slapping a woman aggrieved over not receiving a land title. The woman, identified as one Kempamma, however, is seen immediately touching Somanna's feet.

“Many organization leaders are coming to my house and subjecting me to mental torture over the incident. For this reason I need protection. Action must be taken against the harassing organizations,” the woman said in the police complaint filed at Gundlupet police station on Tuesday. In an apparent effort at downplaying the slapping incident, the woman said in her complaint that the minister who she had approached with her land entitlement grievance at the event, “consoled me saying don't shed tears, keep calm, daughter”.

“The minister did not slap me”. “I had not submitted some documentation for land title. After the incident (slapping), as soon as the pending caste certificate was issued, the minister arranged to give me a land title the next day. But, some organizations are coming to my house and harassing me. They insist me to file a case against the minister.

Due to this I am not able to go to work,” Kempamma said in the complaint. Based on the complaint given by the woman, a case has been registered in Gundlupet police station against farmers organization, Woman organizations, DSS and KRS party, police said. Shared widely on social media platforms, the slapping incident led to criticism from both the Opposition and general public. Somanna on Sunday apologized for his actions.

The incident, which took place at Hangala village of Gundlupet taluk, saw Somanna losing his cool after the woman approached him with an issue regarding a land deed. "I have seen many ups and downs in 45 years of my political journey. I apologize and express my regret if anyone has been hurt," the minister said while speaking to the media at Kollegal taluk in the district on Sunday.

"The lady was repeatedly coming to the stage. I asked her how many times she will come, and tried to make her stand aside using my hand. I had no other intention. I have great respect and admiration for women. I have also given the title deed to her," he added. The issue drew sharp reactions from political circles, with Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that power had 'gone to the heads' of BJP in Karnataka.

"The New Gem of Bommai Govt…. BJP Minister slaps a hapless woman. She falls to the ground. Instead of apologizing for the shameless act, Minister V. Somanna makes the Police throw her out. This is the unbridled arrogance of BJP" he tweeted. "BJP Minister. Karnataka. Likely Explanation: Not a slap on the face but blessings on the cheek. @MinistryWCD mute, @NCWIndia silent. Nothing to see here, no action to expect" Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had tweeted.