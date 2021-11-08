Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation rubbished media report saying that milk supply to Anganwadis in Andhra Pradesh will not be stopped. The milk federation clarified to ETV Bharat, the letter mentioned in the report is a "routine request letter" urging Andhra Pradesh government to clear the dues soon. Director of KMF(marketing) Mrutyunjaya Kulkarni said that milk supply will not be stalled.

The federation said that the milk supply is for a social cause, benefitting school children and pregnant women. Andhra Pradesh Government has issued two tokens amounting to Rs. 90 crore earlier. He also said that the Andhra Pradesh government and KMF are cooperating well and the question of stalling milk supply does not arise.

As per KMF, under the "Sampoorna Poshana scheme" milk is sold at Rs.36.50 per litre. The agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and KMF is being renewed every year. The federation has requested to raise the price as well.

Earlier, media report said the AP government has been procuring 110 lakh litres of ultra-high temperature milk every month from KMF under the brand Nandini. For the past four months, the Andhra Pradesh state government did not make any payment to KMF. The report stated that the outstanding amount now touches Rs 130 crore.

Row erupted over the revision of milk price by Rs 5. As per the media report, the AP government requested that the old price be maintained till May 2021 against advance payment. KMF Managing Director BC Satheesh was quoted in the media report as saying to AP CM that the milk supply was continued at the older price. Satheesh said the Karnataka milk unions have been suffering from huge losses owing to higher costs of production, fuel price hike.

