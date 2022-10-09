Mandya(Karnataka): Chaotic scenes emerged in Karnataka's Melukote on Sunday after the set of the upcoming Telugu film '3 not 2', starring actor Naga Chaitanya, displayed the holy site of Rajagopuram in Pandavapur taluk being converted into a bar for shooting purposes.

Visuals displayed bottles of liquor lined up on a table and lit up exuberantly. The set, as per information, had been conditionally allowed for two days by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mandya. Locals displayed resentment on Sunday against the move.