Mangaluru (Karnataka): At least two people were injured after an autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru city in Karnataka. No report of any casualty has come through yet. An investigation into the autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru has been initiated.

The incident happened around 5 pm on Saturday when an autorickshaw caught fire in the Kankanadi PS area. The reason behind the fire was a bag being carried by a passenger riding in the auto. The auto driver and the passenger have sustained burn injuries, N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru City said. The two have been admitted to hospital.

"The FSL team has been called to probe the reason behind the fire. The public should not pay heed to any rumours," Kumar said.