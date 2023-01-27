Udupi (Karnataka): A 46-year-old man ended his life by setting himself afire in his omni car at Mundkoor village in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday. He tried to set fire to his brother and brother-in-law in alleged property dispute but they escaped with minor injuries. The deceased was identified as Krishna Safaliga from Kudrottu, the owner-driver of the taxi, the police said.

On the night of the incident, the deceased had attended a mehndi function at his brother's house. He had tried to kill his brother and brother-in-law by setting them ablaze by pouring petrol on them due to property dispute issues. But accidentally both of them escaped with minor injuries. Later, he died by suicide by setting fire to the car himself. He managed to get out of the car after it caught fire but was found dead lying some distance away.

It is suspected that the reason for the incident was a property dispute, Police said. Talking about this, ASP Siddalingappa T said, "The man who committed suicide was a little mentally disturbed because of the matter of getting the property registered. On Wednesday night there was a mehndi event for his brother's daughter's wedding. All the family members were sleeping at night. Then the person poured petrol on his brother and brother-in-law who were sleeping in the yard of the house and set them on fire."

The ASP said that both of them screamed and ran away with minor injuries and later, the deceased sat inside his car and tried to commit suicide and his dead body was found a short distance away from the car. "It is possible that he got out of the car when the fire broke out. Two complaints have been filed in this regard. Also, it was found that the person who committed suicide had written and pasted a death note on four places. Some names are also written in it. A case has been registered and investigation is being conducted,'' ASP Siddalingappa said.