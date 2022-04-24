Haveri: After the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Hirekeroor Taluk in Karnataka's Haveri district, the accused was recently paraded half-naked on a truck by villagers.

As per the preliminary information, the incident took place on April 21, following which the father of the accused registered a case against 11 people for allegedly threatening him. The man is currently in judicial custody, with a case under POCSO Act having been originally filed against him. Before handing him to the police, the villagers, in order to set an example, paraded the accused half-naked on a truck.

