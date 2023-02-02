Bengaluru: A 46-year-old man killed his wife by hitting on her head with dumbbells due to a family dispute. The incident took place on Hoysala Street in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The accused has been identified as Morris, who lives in a two-storied house. The victim and the accused were married for 18 years and have three children.

According to the police, the husband killed his wife Lydia (44) and then reported the matter to the police himself. Police said he often used to doubt and quarrel with his wife for having a relationship with another person. On Thursday morning, after the children went to school, the couple had a heated argument following which he hit on her head five to six times with dumbbells weighing about two and a half kilograms. The wife died on the spot.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information and arrested the accused. During the preliminary interrogation, the husband confessed that he killed his wife as he suspected she had an affair. "The accused called the police around 10:30 am on Thursday and said that there was a family dispute going on in his house. Police immediately reached the spot and found the wife's body lying in blood," said Dr. Bheema Shankar S Huled, DCP East Bengaluru.

"The husband confessed to his crime during the interrogation. The couple had been fighting for the past few days and on Thursday, the husband killed his wife by hitting her five or six times with dumbbells. The woman died on the spot due to severe injuries. Police are investigating the matter further," said the DCP.